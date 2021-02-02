LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An allegedly armed driver led officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on an hours-long pursuit Tuesday night.
The driver, possibly wanted in connection with a shooting, was driving at high speeds through residential neighborhoods in the Ladera Heights area, often weaving past other vehicles and at times running red lights.
At one point, the driver began driving on the wrong side of the road before getting on the 110 Freeway and slowing to a crawl as officers followed behind.
The pursuit started around 7 p.m. in the South Los Angeles area with officers from the 77th Street Division gang unit taking chase and went as far north as North Hollywood before heading back to East Los Angeles and continuing into the San Gabriel Valley.
As the driver continued into the Baldwin Park area, a number of drivers were parked just off the highway to watch the slow-moving chase drive by as traffic behind the pursuit was backed up for miles.
As of midnight, the driver continued to elude police custody and was headed eastbound on the 10 Freeway in the Covina area.