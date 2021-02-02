LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Among President Joe Biden’s three executive orders signed on Tuesday was the creation of a task force to reunite families separated under the Trump administration. His plan is getting some mixed reviews from locals.

Many non-profits believe there are still about 600 parents that still need to find their children.

Even though a court order said those families are entitled to help, they’ve been hard to find because of issues with record-keeping and fear.

“People don’t necessarily want to be found because they’re afraid they might be separated again if they’re together or deported,” said Ken Berrick, CEO and Founder of Seneca Family of Agencies

The Republican Party of Los Angeles County says the government should work to reunite families but it says the president should work with Congress on Immigration Reform instead of using executive actions.

“You’re not going to criticize somebody trying to get kids to their parents. Right, there’s no critique there,” said Eric Early, of the Republican Party of L.A. County. “If the president is intent on trying to take millions of people illegally, and by just the stroke of a pen, say that they will be legal, the president should work with the legislative branch.”

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles says action needs to be taken now.

“This executive order is systematically beginning to reverse the Trump administration’s cruel and inhumane policies that separated children from their parents,” attorney Lourdes Pena said.

President Biden’s move on Tuesday will not change immigration policies overnight, but advocates say the task force to reunite families can help to get families out of hiding.

There are concerns over the reunification process, even from Biden supporters.

At this point, it’s unclear whether families will be brought back together in the United States or on the other side of the border.