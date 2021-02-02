LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that the Los Angeles Police Department is seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases within the department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,564 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those that tested positive, 2,069 have returned to work, 576 remain in quarantine, and five are hospitalized, Moore said.

“The organization, as we’re looking at the COVID-19 pandemic, is experiencing a marked slowdown in the number of new cases, which I’m grateful for, and we’re also seeing a return of more individuals back to work, and their full recovery from the COVID pandemic,” Moore said.

Last week, two employees died from the virus. Sgt. Patricia Guillen, a 23-year veteran of the department, died Thursday; and Dexter De Los Santos, a security officer who worked in that position for eight years, died Friday, Moore said.

They were the seventh and eighth LAPD employees who have died of coronavirus-related complications since the pandemic began.

“We mourn their loss, but also recognize that they are part of a much larger community of Los Angeles, of both essential workers and others that have paid such a terrible price for dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

Funeral service plans for Guillen and De Los Santos are pending.

