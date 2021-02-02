LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected to formally announce his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday morning in San Pedro.
Faulconer will be the first major Republican to step into the California governor’s race. He served as mayor of San Diego from 2014 to 2020.
This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing ongoing criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of a recall special election.
Faulconer released a video Monday in which he said that California has become a failed state under Newsom, and accused him of struggling to address the coronavirus crisis or deal with issues such as homelessness.
“He’s failed us, year after year, wasting billions, turning his back on millions. Governor, letting people live on the streets, isn’t compassion,” Faulconer said in the video.
Newsom is facing a major recall effort. To qualify, for a special election, organizers will need 1.5 million verified signatures by March 17. They currently have about 1.3 million. The special election would be held 60 to 80 days after the votes are verified, according to CBS News.
If it does indeed qualify, voters will be asked two questions in November. One asking whether Newsom should be recalled and a second asking to choose his replacement in the event the recall passes.
Faulconer is holding his news conference at Cabrillo Avenue Elementary School in San Pedro.
