LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A greater alarm fire ripped through an auto parts storage facility in Cypress Park early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out at about 4 a.m. in a building at 1004 N. San Fernando Road. Firefighters arrived to find the 150-foot-by-200-foot one-story building with flames shooting through the roof.
More than 100 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze, which was being fueled by dense interior storage, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire to within the building, but the fire was not yet fully extinguished as of 6:15 a.m., according to Humphrey. San Fernando Road was closed to traffic to allow for firefighter operations.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was not yet known.