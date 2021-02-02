LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,059 newly confirmed cases and 80 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 276,931 cases and 3,251 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 218,650 had recovered.
There were a reported 954 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 254 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
San Bernardino County, which held a one-time COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fontana Auto Club Speedway Tuesday, did not report new COVID-19 data.
As of Monday, the county had a total of 275,076 total cases and 1,856 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 265,975 had recovered. There were 1,036 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 256 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 413 newly confirmed cases and 11 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing the countywide total to 71,212 cases and 629 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 66,564 had recovered.
There were 321 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 81 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight increases from Monday.
As of Tuesday evening, 2,221,399 Riverside County residents, 2,225,478 San Bernardino County residents and 983,938 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.