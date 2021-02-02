SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Three people sustained critical burn injuries Tuesday afternoon after a reported explosion at a production site caused a small brush fire in Santa Clarita, authorities said.
Explosive accident on a movie set in Santa Clarita: a pyrotechnic malfunction resulted in 3 people being burned and a small brush fire starting on the hillside. Fire is out but three people suffered serious burns😞 @CBSLA @Patharveynews @JeffVaughn pic.twitter.com/bHr8z9gZba
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at about 4:43 p.m. in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop, to a facility used for film shoots. Fire officials said a fourth person was injured, but was able to take themselves to the hospital.
UPDATE: Forward progress of fire halted at one acre. Three critical burn patients transported by Paramedics after an initial report of a explosion. PIO en route to scene. Initial dispatch @ 16:45. #RyeFire #LACoFD
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked people to stay clear of the area during the investigation.
An active brush fire has been reported on the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop in Valencia after reports of a loud explosion. Fire crews and hazmat rescources are currently conducting and investigation. Please stay clear of the area. #RyeFire
