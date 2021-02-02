CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Explosion, Santa Clarita, Three Injured

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Three people sustained critical burn injuries Tuesday afternoon after a reported explosion on a movie set caused a small brush fire in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at about 4:43 p.m. in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked people to stay clear of the area during the investigation.