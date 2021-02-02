SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Three people sustained critical burn injuries Tuesday afternoon after a reported explosion on a movie set caused a small brush fire in Santa Clarita, authorities said.
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at about 4:43 p.m. in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked people to stay clear of the area during the investigation.
An active brush fire has been reported on the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop in Valencia after reports of a loud explosion. Fire crews and hazmat rescources are currently conducting and investigation. Please stay clear of the area. #RyeFire
