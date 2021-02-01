GARDENA (CBSLA) — A driver police say going the wrong way on the 110 Freeway was killed after slamming head-on into two other vehicles.
The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. on the freeway’s southbound lanes, just north of the 91 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness said a sedan was going north in the southbound No. 3 lane just before the crash.
The driver of that sedan died at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released.
A woman in an SUV that was hit had to be cut from the wreckage and was rushed to the hospital. A couple in another car suffered minor injuries.
All southbound lanes and the Redondo Beach Boulevard on-ramp to the southbound 110 Freeway was shut down for several hours during the fatal crash investigation.