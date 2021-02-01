LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The liquor license of a store that sold alcohol to a 20-year-old accused in a fatal crash has been suspended, authorities announced.
The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Monday issued a 25-day notice of suspension was handed to Green Diamond Liquor, 5331 Long Beach Blvd., on Monday, making the store “immediately prohibited from selling alcohol until the suspension concludes on February 26, 2021,” ABC said in a statement.
20-year-old Carlo Navarro is accused in the suspected DUI crash that killed a family of three shortly after purchasing alcohol from Green Diamond Liquor store on October 31, 2019, police said.
RELATED: Long Beach Liquor Store Clerk Arrested For Selling Alcohol To Driver Who Killed Family Of 3 On Halloween
The alleged seller, 56-year-old Amor Potestades Amacio, was arrested in Decemeber 2019.
According to police, Amacio is charged on suspicion of selling alcohol to a minor resulting in great bodily injury and “other related administrative charges.”
Navarro, the suspect in the deadly crash, was arrested at the scene, accused of killing 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, 32-year-old Raihan Dakhil, and their 3-year-old son, Omar.
The family of three was walking on a sidewalk when Navarro careened onto a walkway at Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place, striking and killing them.
Navarro did have a criminal history before the suspected DUI crash. About four months before the deadly incident, he was arrested for commercial burglary, vandalism and possession of burglary tools, arrest records show.
20-year-old Navarro faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted of three counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the District Attorney’s Office said.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)