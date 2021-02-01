LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students returned to Resurrection Catholic School in Boyle Heights for their first day of in-person classes dressed as adorable, pint-sized essential workers.
A parade of mini nurses, firefighters and law enforcement officers arrived Monday at the school for their first day of in-person school and also to kick off National Catholic School Week. The school is on a hybrid system, so some students are also learning remotely.
Besides settling back into the new normal of being at desks outfitted with see-through dividers and wearing face masks and shields as some of their classmates learn from home, students this week will also pray for workers and the nation.
“We believe ourselves to be leaders in our learning, but also disciples of our faith, and so as such, we want to make sure we’re always grateful to all the blessings that come our school, and essential workers are one of those blessings that have come to our neighborhood,” Principal Catalina Saenz said.
In celebration of National Catholic School Week, students will also dress in red, white and blue, and make videos to thank their teachers.