LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been accused by five women of harassing and lewd behavior, according to a report published Monday.

The women allege the former New York Mets manager aggressively pursued them through messages and in person, according to a story published by The Athletic.

The report also said alleged Callaway’s pattern of behavior was so concerning that women in multiple Major League Baseball markets received warnings to keep their guard up around him.

The team released a statement on social media saying that the reported behavior “violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies.”

Callaway responded to the report, telling The Athletic:

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. I am married and my wife has been made away of these general allegations.”