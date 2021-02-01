PALMDALE (CBSLA) — The search continued Monday for a suspect who killed two young cousins in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale over the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies in Palmdale said hit and runs like this are becoming all too common and more and more families are being devastated by reckless driving.

A heartbreaking video shows the family of the two teens in agony after rushing to the crash scene near their home.

The crash happened on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. when a grey Honda Civic was heading west on Avenue O-8.

It was entering the intersections when detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department say the driver of a black Chrysler ran a red light and slammed into the Honda.

Two teenagers in the Honda, 18-year-old Sergio Martinez and 17-year-old Anthony Cruz, both died. The driver of the Chrysler abandoned his car on the scene and ran off on foot.

“Having all the family members on scene, seeing how distraught they were, it’s a very difficult thing for us to see,” said Detective Danielle Day.

Detectives say they are still searching for the driver. Newly discovered surveillance footage from nearby businesses showed the suspect running away.

Detectives also spoke with a witness that was leaving work from a nearby mall and saw the crash.

“We spoke with a witness that was on scene during the collision, and actually saw the collision, and saw the suspect at the driver’s side door of the vehicle,” Day said.

The family of Martinez and Cruz said they are in disbelief and heartbroken that they lost two loving and driven kids with their whole lives still ahead of them.

“The most difficult thing about it was the ages of the victims,” Day said. “They are very young, hadn’t even had a life yet.”

“It was probably one of the worst ones that I’d seen. The suspect’s vehicle was obviously driving at a very high rate of speed. The intrusion on the victim’s vehicle was quite substantial,” she said.

Their family said Cruz and Martinez were close and had a lot in common — one a boxer, the other a bodybuilder.

Detectives said they are working hard to find the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.