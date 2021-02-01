LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District will serve its 100 millionth Grab-And-Go meal Monday, a big milestone since the program launched last April near the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although LAUSD students have been learning remotely for the past 10 months, the district has continued to provide millions of meals daily to students and their families.

Last March, LAUSD leaders realized that without in-person instruction, many of their students who rely on free breakfasts and lunches would no longer received them. So they created the Grab-And-Go program, allowing families to go to school sites and pick up prepackaged meals for the day.

The program is funded by donations. Last April, CBS2 partnered with iHeart Radio and the L.A. Chargers for a fundraiser that raised $1.6 million for struggling LAUSD students and families.

LAUSD is the second largest school district in the nation, with over 600,000 students and 75,000 staff. According to LAUSD, about 80% of its students live in poverty.

Last month, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner called on state health officials to give the green light for the district to begin vaccinating its teachers and staff against COVID-19.

Beutner argued that vaccinating LAUSD staff will help speed up the timeline for reopening schools. All LAUSD campuses have been closed since last March, with all closes being conducted online.

LAUSD has been providing meals, supplies and technology services to a half-million students during the pandemic. It has also administered more than 350,000 coronavirus tests.