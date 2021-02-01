INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A dangerous street takeover in Inglewood drew a large crowd Sunday night.
The takeover took place on La Tijera Boulevard and Centinela Avenue.
Video showed the crowds coming very close to cars as they did donuts in the intersection. There were no injuries.
The vehicles and spectators scattered when Inglewood police officers arrived on scene. It’s unclear if there were any arrests.
There’s been an increase in street takeovers since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
In October, a suspected driver was arrested on murder charges after his cousin was killed when a pickup truck crashed during a street takeover in Costa Mesa.