FONTANA (CBSLA) – A coronavirus vaccination super site event will take place Tuesday at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

The event will primarily focus on providing vaccinations for seniors 65 and older, although healthcare workers and frontline workers will also be eligible.

The first 3,500 individuals who signed up over the weekend secured appointments.

Those who get the vaccine Tuesday will be able to immediately schedule a booster shot for a second event that will take place March 2, also at the Speedway, San Bernardino County said in a news release.

“While we are unable to immediately accommodate everyone who would like to be vaccinated, establishing this large, centrally located site represents an important milestone in our battle against the coronavirus,” San Bernardino Supervisor Curt Hagman said in a statement. “We plan to announce additional vaccination sites throughout the county, including mobile vaccination teams, as soon as the State provides the County with sufficient doses.”

Meanwhile, the Ontario Convention Center will open Thursday as a vaccination super site. It will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

San Bernardino County residents eligible to receive the vaccine can attempt to schedule an appointment here.

San Bernardino has recorded at least 274,429 coronavirus cases and has 1,839 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.