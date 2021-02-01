LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.
Riverside County health officials reported 3,962 newly confirmed cases and 80 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 275,872 cases and 3,171 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 214,877 had recovered.
There were a reported 979 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 268 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.
As of Monday, the county had received 204,375 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and had administered 176,875 doses, according to the Riverside University Health System dashboard.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 647 newly confirmed cases and 17 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 275,076 cases and 1,856 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 265,975 had recovered.
There were 1,036 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 256 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
As of Monday, the county had been allocated 107,175 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for first doses and 62,200 for second doses with 143,488 vaccinations administered, according to the county’s website.
Ventura County health officials reported 1,749 newly confirmed cases and 20 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing the countywide total to 70,799 cases and 618 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 66,062 had recovered.
There were 314 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 80 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.
As of Monday, the county had administered 73,374 total COVID-19 doses, including 13,342 second doses, according to the county’s website.
As of Monday evening, 2,212,668 Riverside County residents, 2,225,478 San Bernardino County residents and 979,172 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.