LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A petition to recall Governor Gavin Newsom has 1.3 million signatures of the 1.5 million it would take to trigger a special election.

On Sunday, organizers of “Recall Gavin 2020” held the first rally in Los Angeles of a 16-stop tour to get more support for the petition.

Analysts said Newsom has a big political problem and the recall could very well make it on the ballot.

“He’s catching fire from both sides, On the one side you have the anti-vaccine, the anti-mask people, they’re very prominent in the movement, and on the other hand you have people who think he’s not moving fast enough with vaccines,” said Jack Pitney, a political science profession at Claremont McKenna College.

The recall effort has six weeks to get the first round of signatures needed. If certified, a special election would be held later this year.

“One of the ways he’ll be able to defeat it is by painting the opposition as a captive of the extremists: the anti-vax, the anti-mask people, the Trump supporters,” added Pitney.

Meanwhile, a poll last month from the Public Policy Institute of California said 58 percent of the people surveyed said they approve of the way Newsom is handling the state economy during the pandemic.