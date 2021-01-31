HARBOR CITY (CBSLA) – Authorities Sunday were attempting to determine the cause of death of a person who died in a house fire.
The fire ignited about 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 26300 block of South Western Avenue in Harbor City, according to firefighters from the Los Angeles county and city fire departments.
The victim’s cause of death has not yet been determined, nor had the person’s name been released.
The person was removed from the home by firefighters, transported to a hospital, and later died there.
The house and garage were cluttered inside, fire authorities said.
