HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A man who was struck by two cars and killed in Huntington Beach was identified Sunday by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.
Jacob Conroy, 29, was struck at about 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 on southbound Goldenwest Street north of Oxford Drive. He died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported.
“Based upon the preliminary investigation, it appears the victim was crossing Goldenwest Street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a black S.U.V.,” Huntington Beach Police Lt. Brian Smith said on the day Conroy died.
“The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on Oxford Drive from Goldenwest Street, with significant damage to its front end and windshield.”
A second driver whose vehicle also struck the victim remained at the scene, police said.
Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to call Huntington Beach Police Traffic Investigator D. Demetre at 714-536-5670 or Investigator V. Rattanchandani at 714-536-5663.
