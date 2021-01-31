LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) – Despite a lift on the ban of outdoor dining in Southern California by Governor Gavin Newsom, one local restaurant said it is still too risky to reopen, choosing to stay shut down instead.

Fred62 still has its patio furniture piled up inside the restaurant. Owners said Sunday they will not resume outdoor dining because they do not think it is safe enough and they want to protect customers.

An employee tested positive for COVID-19, the owner added, he believes opening again is not safe for the staff either.

Managers said staying safe is a priority even over the business making money.

“My first reaction was great we should get open so we can make some money and our staff can make some money,” said General Manager, Ian Hillian. “But we were like wait a minute, the numbers are way worse now than they were when we first got locked down.“

Hillian said 40 percent of the staff is still furloughed but with dining capacity at 50 percent, per health regulations, they still would not be able to bring many employees back.

Hillian said the restaurant has not made a profit since last March but will keep putting health before money until hospitalization and transmission rates in the county declined.

As one of the epicenters in the nation for coronavirus, Los Angeles County has seen nearly 16,700 deaths related to COVID-19.