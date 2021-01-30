MALIBU (CBSLA) – A propane tanker lost its brakes coming down a hill, struck a hillside, and overturned shutting down Las Flores Canyon Road Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 2:07 p.m. on Las Flores Canyon Road at Gorge Road in Malibu, according to Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Las Flores Canyon Road was closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Hume Road so the propane could be removed from the tanker and it could be uprighted, she said.
The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert shutting down all northbound and southbound lanes.
No injuries were reported, Flores said.
