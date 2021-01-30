SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported another 1,279 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 231,036.
An additional 43 virus-related fatalities were also reported, raising the death toll to 3,018.
The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals continued to decline, from 1,521 Friday to 1,442 on Saturday.
The number of people in ICU dropped from 426 to 394.
The county’s adjusted ICU capacity remains at zero, but the county has 47% of its ventilators available.
The large-scale vaccination site at Disneyland, which shut down Friday due to stormy weather, was scheduled to reopen on Saturday. Vaccines were also being doled out at an indoor site at Soka
University in Aliso Viejo.
Orange County CEO Frank Kim said earlier this week he was “obviously concerned” that the county had to shut down the Disneyland site, and frustrated that officials don’t have a long-term view of when more vaccines will arrive.
“We need an estimate two weeks out,” Kim said. “That would address a lot of concerns people have. We can’t schedule beyond two or three days out.”
