LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Multiple sources are reporting that the Los Angeles Rams have traded quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
In late December, 26-year-old Goff got surgery after breaking and dislocating his right thumb during a game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The 32-year-old Stafford was the fourth quarterback in N.F.L. history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
