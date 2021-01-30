LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A former major league baseball pitcher has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed two young brothers in Westlake Village, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
Investigators believe Scott Erickson, 52, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005, was the second of two drivers in a deadly crash. He is facing one count of misdemeanor reckless driving.
Investigators said last September, six members of the Iskander family were walking in a crosswalk when they realized two cars were speeding. The mother of the family grabbed one of the children off of a scooter and yanked away a stroller with another child in it.
But officers said 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his eight-year-old brother, Jacob, were tragically struck and killed.
Rebecca Grossman, 57, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested a quarter-mile away, police said. Officers believe she was driving under the influence. She has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter.
Locals in Westlake Village were shocked to hear about the incident Saturday.
“It’s terrible,” said one local mother. “I have a young son, it’s the worst thing that can happen.”
Erickson is scheduled to be arraigned in court in March.