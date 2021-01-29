LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An operator for a Metro train was shot and wounded when someone opened fire on the train as it was pulling into a station in the Boyle Heights area of East Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The Gold Line train was pulling into Indiana Station– located between Gleason Avenue and East 2nd Street – at around 4:10 a.m. when a gunman opened fire on the train, hitting the operator twice, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The operator was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The victim is expected to survive.
There was no suspect description and no word of a motive in the shooting. The exact circumstances of the shooting were also not confirmed.
Train service was shut down between Soto and Maravilla stations.