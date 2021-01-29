NEAR IRVINE (CBSLA) – Several mudslides were reported late Thursday night and early Friday morning in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine after a powerful storm pummeled the region.

The mudslides occurred in the burn scars for the Bond and Silverado fires, which both tore through the region late last year.

There were no reports of injuries. Earlier in the day Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for residents in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.

The mud was piled up near several homes in the 28000 block of Silverado Canyon Road. One home had mud piled directly up to the entire frontside of the home. It’s unclear if the mud got inside the home itself.

Orange County officials said the slides may have been caused when drainage pipes got blocked, causing mud and water to flow down the street. Orange County crews were driving up and down roads to clear the debris and mud and reopen them.

Only people who live in the area were being allowed in.

Rain was falling Friday morning, but not as heavily as it was Thursday night.

The 7,300-acre Bond Fire broke out in Silverado Canyon Dec. 2, spurred on by powerful Santa Ana winds. It started as a house fire before spreading into nearby brush, destroyed at least 31 structures and damaged another 21 more. It forced thousands of people to flee.

The 13,400 acre Silverado Fire also broke out in the Silverado Canyon area on Oct. 26, burning 13,400 acres and forcing more than 90,000 to evacuate. No homes were destroyed.