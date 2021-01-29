RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two of Southern California’s most popular music festivals have been canceled by Riverside County health officials.
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts and the Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021 were canceled Friday under a public health order issued by county Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.
The order was issued as a “result of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 disease”, according to the health order.
Both festivals were scheduled to return for two weekends in April after they were initially pushed back to last October when the coronavirus pandemic first began.
“A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021,” events organizer Goldenvoice said in a statement released last June.
It’s unclear when or whether the events will be rescheduled.