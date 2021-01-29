LA QUINTA (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating Friday after deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a person described only as a suspect in La Quinta.
We are currently investigating a deputy involved shooting on Jefferson Ave / Avenue 48 in La Quinta. Suspect is deceased. No deputies or community members were injured. Please avoid the area. This is an active investigation. Jefferson will be closed between Avenue 48 and Hwy 111 pic.twitter.com/YssM9Eqv8f
— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 29, 2021
According to the department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Avenue 48, prompting the closure of Jefferson between Avenue 48 and Highway 111.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, though the department said no deputies or other civilians were injured.