By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Deputy Shooting, La Quinta, Riverside County Sheriff's Department

LA QUINTA (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating Friday after deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a person described only as a suspect in La Quinta.

According to the department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Avenue 48, prompting the closure of Jefferson between Avenue 48 and Highway 111.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, though the department said no deputies or other civilians were injured.