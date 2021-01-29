LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The cab of a semi-truck was left hanging precariously over the side of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles after it overturned and caught fire early Friday morning.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Santa Fe Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash left the trailer on the ramp, but its cab hanging off the side of the freeway. The big-rig then caught fire and the cab eventually became detached and plummeted to the ground below.

The driver was able to escape the truck before the cab went off the side. He was not hurt, the L.A. Fire Department reported. A second person was taken to the hospital, however.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze as of 5:30 a.m. It’s unclear if any cars were involved in the crash.

The eastbound 10 Freeway was completely shut down, creating a major traffic backup for miles. The freeway was expected to remain closed for an extended period while crews remove the truck and clear the scene.

The cause of the crash was not confirmed. It’s unclear if the heavy rain which fell Thursday night and Friday morning was a contributing factor.