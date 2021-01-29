SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County on Friday reported 1,460 new coronavirus cases and 107 more deaths.
To date, the county’s coronavirus totals are 2,975 deaths and 229,757 COVID-19 cases.
The death reports were staggered because they are not always logged immediately, officials said.
Hospitalization rates continued to trend downward on Friday.
As for coronavirus vaccines, the O.C. is continuing to move toward vaccinating the public.
Since this year began, O.C. officials said more than 521,049 people have registered with the Othena website and app, which hosts coronavirus vaccine information, and more than 93,526 vaccinations have been administered.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
