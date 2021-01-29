AZUSA (CBSLA) – The powerful storm that hit the Southland region caused a mudslide that shut down a highway in the Angeles National Forest in Azusa Friday morning.

The mudslide occurred just after 6 a.m. on Highway 39 near mile marker 18 in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Aerial footage from Sky 2 appeared to show a car trapped in the mud waters. There were no reports of any injuries.

“Due to the ongoing rains, we’re probably going to have continual mudslides in this area due to the last fires that weakened the hillside,” CHP Officer Jacob Moniz told CBSLA.

The highway was shut down in both directions. It’s unclear when it might reopen. Los Angeles County crews and Caltrans were working to clear the debris.

Officials were concerned the storm would cause debris flows in the Bobcat Fire and Ranch 2 burn scars in the San Gabriel Mountain foothills in Monrovia and Azusa.

As of Friday morning, there were no major mudslides in residential neighborhoods.

In Monrovia, a drainage pipe was added to help divert high waters in the Bobcat Fire burn scar. Tractors and other debris removal equipment were pre-deployed before the storm, with patrols watching for anything that could start to slide.

The Ranch 2 Fire burn scar, meanwhile, hangs directly above the Mountain Cove community in Azusa. City leaders told CBSLA that the storm was the first real test of how much damage they suffered since the arson-sparked fire burned more than 3,050 acres back in August.

Local and federal officials worked with the private hillside community to install protective K-Rails. For months, L.A. County Public Works crews have focused on clearing catch basins and making other improvements based on map studies of how debris might flow during heavy rains.