LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Friday launched the regional TAP transit smart card on Android phones.
The TAP app provides a safe and contactless way to pay transit fares on Metro and 25 additional TAP transit agencies in L.A. County.
Last September, the app was launched for the iPhone and Apple Watch.
“We have to eliminate barriers between our transportation system and our essential workers, front-line heroes, hard-hit households, and Angelenos from every zip code. This is always important, but even more critical in this current crisis,” said Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti.
“Extending the new mobile TAP app to Android phones will put the power to pay fares in the hands of more riders — tapping into our city’s innovative spirit to bring greater safety, equity, sustainability, and convenience to riders, drivers, transit operators, and anyone boarding our buses and trains.”
Riders can also download the TAP app to purchase reduced fare and low-income passes as well as Stored Value options and Metro Bike Share, Metro said.
For more information, visit taptogo.net.
