CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hail, Manhattan Beach, Winter Storm

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Residents of Manhattan Beach woke up Friday morning to a fight they never expected to see on the sand — a snowball fight.

The morning started out with a rainbow overhead, usually a sign that the storm has passed, but Mother Nature had much more in store as rain and hail pelted the beach town shortly after.

Waves of ice rolled down local streets and the normally brown sand turned white as hail piled up on the beach — enough for some folks to craft makeshift snowballs and take part in a snowball fight.