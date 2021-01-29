MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Residents of Manhattan Beach woke up Friday morning to a fight they never expected to see on the sand — a snowball fight.
The morning started out with a rainbow overhead, usually a sign that the storm has passed, but Mother Nature had much more in store as rain and hail pelted the beach town shortly after.
Well you don’t see that everyday! A strong winter storm continues to impact Los Angeles through this afternoon bringing snow/hail to El Porto in Manhattan Beach.#snowday #LArain #cawx #breaking pic.twitter.com/LX2JAnKACb
— LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) January 29, 2021
Waves of ice rolled down local streets and the normally brown sand turned white as hail piled up on the beach — enough for some folks to craft makeshift snowballs and take part in a snowball fight.