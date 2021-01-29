LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach State men’s basketball program will enter an immediate two-week pause following a positive coronavirus test.
The positive test prompted cancellations of home games against UC San Diego Friday and Saturday and games at UC Santa Barbara set for next Friday and Saturday.
This is the second time this season the Beach has had to pause team activities for two weeks because of a positive coronavirus test.
Long Beach State canceled four games and postponed a fifth following a positive coronavirus test on Dec. 15.
Games on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 were also canceled related to COVID-19 protocols.
