LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Friday announced that another employee had died from COVID-19.
Sgt. Patricia Guillen, who served the city for nearly 23 years and was assigned to the 77th Divisison, died Wednesday from the virus, according to the department.
“Our thoughts [and] prayers are with her loved ones,” the department tweeted.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 29, 2021
The news comes days after the department announced Officer Phil Sudario, a patrol officer in the department’s southeast division, had died from the virus.
On Monday, Moore said that nearly 2,500 LAPD employees had been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.