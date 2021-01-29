LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,805 newly confirmed cases and 33 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 271,910 cases and 3,091 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 203,649 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,128 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 290 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,009 newly confirmed cases and 22 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 272,198 cases and 1,798 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 260,889 had recovered.
County health officials said that death counts were expected to increase by a large amount over the coming week as the result of a backlog that occurred between Dec. 15 and Jan. 7. Officials also said that laboratory results might also not be fully accurate due to an issue with the state’s reporting system.
Both of these issues were expected to be fixed in the coming days.
There were 1,128 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 276 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.
Ventura County health officials reported 653 newly confirmed cases and 19 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 69,050 cases and 598 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 63,567 had recovered.
There were 368 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 86 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.
As of Friday evening, 2,170,582 Riverside County residents, 2,189,259 San Bernardino County residents and 953,388 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.