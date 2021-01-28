LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jacob Lewis, owner of The Gym HD in Victorville, was arrested Wednesday for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced.

According to a criminal complaint, the 37-year-old told investigators that he traveled from California to Washington, D.C. from Jan. 4-7 to attend President Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6. On the day of the rally, he said he worse a black jacket, red beanie hat and blue jeans.

“[Lewis] admitted that following the rally, he walked toward the Capitol, and that he then entered the capitol building with a number of people after it had been breached by others,” the complaint states. “He stated that he was never told that he could not enter, and that he was ‘escorted’ by the Police in the building. He stated that he did not partake in any violence while he was in the building and that he believed that some individuals involved in agitating were Antifa members in disguise.”

According to the complaint, Lewis posted video of the event to his personal Instagram account that was subsequently reported to law enforcement by two individuals.

The investigators involved then reviewed other footage from the breech and found that Lewis “is depicted in a United States Capitol Police video breaching the Senate Wing Door to the Capitol Building,” the complaint states. The complaint also states that at no point in the reviewed video footage “does it appear that he has a police escort.”

Lewis was charged with one county of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear virtually on Feb. 10 before a Washington, D.C. court.