LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo announced Thursday he had thousands of flyers with information about COVID-19 and vaccinations distributed to seniors in his district’s high-risk areas of Westlake, Pico Union, Highland Park, Koreatown and Lincoln Heights.

District 1, which Cedillo represents, has had 45,831 cases of the virus and 909 deaths as of Monday, with 6,897 cases in Westlake, 6,357 in Pico Union, 5,208 in Highland Park, 4,848 in Koreatown and 4,666 in Lincoln Heights, according to Cedillo’s office.

“It was noted that seniors are the most vulnerable population at the start of the pandemic, and they continue to fall into this high-risk category,” Cedillo said. “It is critical to make our seniors aware of the dangers that still exist and to notify them that they are not only eligible right now to get the vaccine but to also notify them how to receive the vaccine.

The multilingual flyers were distributed to the following senior buildings: Westmore Linden, Union Villa, Union Towers, Casa Carmen, Pilgrim Tower, Parkview Terrace, Camino al Oro, Seven Maples, Crescent Arms Apartments, Casa Salazar, Grand Plaza, Cathay Manor, Reflections, Tres Lomas and Metro Senior Lofts.

“We are reaching seniors where they live to inform them where they can call to secure a vaccine or testing appointment,” Cedillo said. “The flyers remind seniors to continue using a mask, social distancing, frequent hand-washing and when necessary, self-quarantining and getting a COVID-19 test and now a vaccine.”

Last week, Cedillo’s office put up warning signs in bright colors and different languages in areas at high-risk of coronavirus. The goal is to warn people of areas where the highest concentration of cases are.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)