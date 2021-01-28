LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Moments after the news broke Thursday that pioneering Black actor Cicely Tyson had died at the age of 96, tributes to her work and life began filling social media.

From Zendaya to Shonda Rhimes and Vivica A. Fox, Hollywood mourned the loss of one of the greats, known for her decades of work on stage, in film and on television.

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson https://t.co/RNYkGiooPD pic.twitter.com/b4wMKK1FVj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2021

Just hearing the sad news that a TRUE HOLLYWOOD LEGEND #CicelyTyson has just passed. I had the pleasure of introducing u at event and I was moved to tears to be in the presence of TRUE GREATNESS! Thank You QUEEN for your gifts and you will NEVER be forgotten #RestInParadise 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UT1T0nr46X — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2021

Greatness incarnate. I’m so grateful I got to see her perform live… Thank you dear Cicely for shining so bright and full every day for us all. #LegendsNeverDie https://t.co/ZdQoTGo7vL — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 29, 2021

I’m so sad to hear the news that trailblazing artist and cultural icon Cicely Tyson has passed away today. While she may be gone, her work and life will continue to inspire millions for years to come. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/vfvdmIMQxh — COMMON (@common) January 29, 2021

But it wasn’t just Hollywood who was touched by her life.

The children of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. paid their respects to the actor, who at one point portrayed their mother, Coretta Scott King. Rep. Maxine Waters also shared that she was saddened by the loss.

The world lost a trailblazer today. #CicelyTyson paved the way for so many artists after her and beautifully portrayed iconic roles such as Harriett Tubman and my mother, Coretta Scott King. Rest in peace, Cicely. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TMsHzWhpFL — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) January 29, 2021

So saddened to hear my friend #CicelyTyson has passed-one of the most profound, talented, & celebrated actors in the industry. She was a serious actor, beautiful & spiritual woman who had unlocked the key to longevity in the way she lived her life. Forever all my love & respect. pic.twitter.com/iMJTQLOaIr — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 29, 2021

But it was a tweet from CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, who posted an interview with Tyson, that captured the true essence of the star, whose new memoir was just released.