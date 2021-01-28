CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Cicely Tyson

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Moments after the news broke Thursday that pioneering Black actor Cicely Tyson had died at the age of 96, tributes to her work and life began filling social media.

From Zendaya to Shonda Rhimes and Vivica A. Fox, Hollywood mourned the loss of one of the greats, known for her decades of work on stage, in film and on television.

But it wasn’t just Hollywood who was touched by her life.

The children of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. paid their respects to the actor, who at one point portrayed their mother, Coretta Scott King. Rep. Maxine Waters also shared that she was saddened by the loss.

But it was a tweet from CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, who posted an interview with Tyson, that captured the true essence of the star, whose new memoir was just released.