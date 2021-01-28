LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Southwest Airlines Thursday announced nonstop service between Long Beach Airport and Maui following a strong customer response to recently announced flights between the airport and Honolulu.
Tickets for the Maui flights went on sale Thursday and service to both Hawaiian destinations is set to begin in March.
“It’s exciting to see our airport continue to grow in its role as a Southern California launch point for trips to the Hawaiian islands,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.
City officials reminded potential travelers of continuing restrictions on visiting Hawaii due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state requires visitors and returning residents to obtain a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their departure to the islands.
People arriving in Hawaii must also quarantine for 10 days, according to the Department of Transportation.
More information on traveling to Hawaii can be found here.
