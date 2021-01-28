RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A Rancho Cucamonga woman has been arrested on suspicion of filing several fraudulent unemployment claims in the names of her four children.
Ashley Kelly, 31, was arrested Wednesday at her home in Riverside on suspicion of identity theft and on an outstanding warrant for petty theft.
Authorities say a man reported being contacted by an EDD representative in September about two accounts that contained his personal information. The accounts turned out to be under his name and his 11-year-old child’s name, and with further investigation, the EDD determined claims had been opened under the names and information of the man’s three other minor children.
The unidentified man told sheriff’s investigators he suspected his children’s estranged mother, Ashley Kelly, of taking more than $17,000 in fraudulent EDD funds via several ATM withdrawals and purchases in San Bernardino, Fontana, Diamond Bar, and Rancho Cucamonga. Further investigation determined Kelly used the names, birthdates and social security numbers of her four children to obtain over $56,000 from the EDD, authorities said.
Kelly remains in custody on $100,000 bail, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.