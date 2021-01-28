SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 60-year-old Orange County man died after receiving a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Now investigators are trying to determine if the vaccination played any role in his death.
Hours after getting his second Pfizer dose on January 5, Tim Zook was in the emergency room of the hospital where he worked.
“He just couldn’t breathe on his own, he had stomach problems, he just wasn’t feeling good,” said Kyle Zook, his son.
He fell into a coma within two days and passed away four days after getting the shot.
“He was so bad he told them, ‘put me on the ventilator, I want to live,” said Kyle. “Those were his last words.”
Tim had high blood pressure but was otherwise healthy, Kyle said.
But Kyle added he still believes that people should get the vaccine.
“Take the vaccine, please,” said Kyle. “My dad would want people to get the vaccine. He doesn’t want people to go through COVID.”
The family is still waiting on a toxicology report to learn more about what caused Tim’s death.