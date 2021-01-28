FONTANA (CBSLA) — Fontana Police Chief Billy Green flew into action to help a parrot that darted into his office to escape a hungry hawk.
The little chartreuse parrot – appropriately named Verde, which means green in Spanish – flew into the police chief’s office while being chased by a large, vicious hawk. Green, the human, chased off the hawk and protected Verde.
Fontana Police said neither of the birds were harmed.
The department placed Verde in its missing pets system, and soon Verde’s owners came calling.
Verde is now home safe, thanks to the human who shares his name.