SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A new program to help some Orange County residents pay rent and utility bills during the pandemic was announced Thursday by Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do.
The county is using $65.5 million from the federal government to help some renters in need hang on to their apartments and cover some bills.
“Orange County renters have had to bear an incredible burden throughout this pandemic,” Do said. “Our rental assistance will help keep our most vulnerable community members from losing their home and a sense of security in the midst of this ongoing crisis.”
Renters in cities with more than 200,000 population such as Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine also received money from the federal government to help with rent payments.
The county’s program is open to residents who can show they’re at risk of homelessness without assistance and have a combined income at or below 80 percent of median income for the area. Starting Monday, residents wanting to apply for assistance can go here for more information.
The program does not cover homeowners that are past due on mortgage payments.
