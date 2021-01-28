BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A rhinestone jacket worn by David Lee Roth, a book of lyrics signed by Bob Dylan and outfits worn by K-pop superstars BTS are expected to bring in big money for MusiCares.

The Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity is teaming up with Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills to raise money by selling items from several famous musicians and groups. The auction takes place Sunday in Beverly Hills and online.

The auction will include the usual collector’s items, like the jacket Roth wore in a photo with Eddie Van Halen. The jacket is estimated to bring in as much as $4,000. Another exceptional addition to the auction is Pete Townsend’s blue boiler suit and long beige linen “kimono” coat he wore while performing with The Who during their shows at the Hollywood Bowl last year.

But the lot that might break a record is the pastel outfits BTS wore in their 2020 music video for “Dynamite,” the K-pop superstars’ smash hit and first No. 1 single in the U.S.

“They have an army of supporters worldwide, and these are the outfits the seven-boy band wore in the ‘Dynamite’ video, the closing scenes of that video, and we’re selling these as one lot,” Martin J. Nolan of Julien’s Auctions said.

The lot is estimated to sell for between $20,000 to $40,000.

Proceeds of the auction will provide aid to people in the music industry devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the auction, go to juliensauctions.com.