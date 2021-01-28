LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man allegedly stabbed his roommate to death in Long Beach Thursday during a dispute.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 56th Street. That’s where officers discovered a man suffering stab wounds to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
The man told officers he was attacked by his roommate before dying at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.
An investigation showed the roommates had an argument inside their apartment, which escalated into violence, police said.
The other roommate “remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation,” police added.
“At this time, the investigation to determine if the suspect was a victim of a crime is underway, their identity is not yet being released, and the motive for the incident is currently under investigation,” the department said in a statement.