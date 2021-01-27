LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A young mountain lion was captured and released by researchers in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month.
“Chirping” was discovered on Jan. 16 by researchers after he was heard nearby by another mountain lion, the National Parks Service tweeted Tuesday.
He was given a health check, fitted with a GPS radio-collar, and then released into the wild under the name P-95.
P-95 weighs 90 pounds and is believed to be about 18-months-old.
Researchers believe he is traveling with a sibling or is mother, the NPS said.
P-95 is one of 10 mountain lions being tracked by National Parks Service researchers. Seven are in the Santa Monica Mountains, two are in the Simi Hills and one in Griffith Park.
The NPS has been tracking mountain lion activities in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area since 2002. The mountains lions have seen their shrinking habitat and their populations seriously threatened by urban development, restricting their movements.
Caltrans has proposed building a wildlife bridge across the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills that would allow animals to travel between the Santa Monica Mountains and Simi Hills.