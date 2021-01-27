ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A $1 million arrest warrant has been obtained for a fugitive suspected of killing a fellow tourist from Romania at an Anaheim budget motor inn. On Wednesday, police asked for the public’s help in tracking down the alleged shooter.
Florin Raducanu, 37, is suspected of shooting Aurel Trandafir, 42, Sunday night in a common area of Abby’s Anaheimer Inn at 1201 W. Katella Ave., across from Disneyland, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Trandafir suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Raducanu is also wanted by Romanian authorities for robbery, Carrigner said.
The gray 2020 Chrysler Voyager minivan Raducanu used to escape after the shooting has been recovered, Carrigner said.
Raducanu is considered to be armed and dangerous and is known to use numerous fake names, said Carringer.
The motive of the shooting, or circumstances that led to it, has not yet been released.
Anyone who sees him was asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Anaheim police detectives at 714-321-3669.
