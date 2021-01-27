HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Skylight Books announced Wednesday that it will close once again after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this month.

“Fortunately, they are not experiencing any symptoms, and we hope this continues to be the case,” Skylight general manager Mary Williams said. “Given the still very inflated case numbers and the risk to our staff and customers at this time, we’re choosing to close to in-store shopping for two weeks.”

Williams said the closure will happen in two phases. The store will be entirely closed through Sunday, January 31, including the order pickup door to allow staff the time to quarantine and get tested five days after their last exposure to their COVID-positive colleague.

The store, located at 1818 N Vermont Ave., plans to reopen for order pickup, phone orders, and website order processing from Monday, February 1, through Tuesday, February 9.

In-store shopping is not scheduled to resume until Feb. 10.

Orders can still be placed on the store’s website, but won’t ship or be ready for pickup until Monday at the earliest.

Customers are advised to wait for an order pickup notification before coming to the store at 1818 N. Vermont Ave.

“Thank you for your continued support as we try to balance the imperatives of keeping our staff safe and selling enough books to stay in business,” Williams wrote. “We eagerly look forward to the day when choices like these aren’t necessary.”

Skylight Books opened in 1996 on the former site of another local bookstore landmark, Chatterton’s.

